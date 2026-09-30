3 Robotics Stocks to Buy That Aren't Tesla

You're almost certainly aware that Elon Musk's Tesla is developing autonomous AI humanoid robots called Optimus. In fact, Musk contends the company will begin commercializing them en masse before the end of next year.

Given his belief that these robots could be "the biggest product ever of any kind," all eyes are understandably now on Tesla. Expectations are that the electric vehicle maker could deliver big things on this new front, which Morgan Stanley suggests could be worth $5 trillion by 2050.

The iconic company isn't the only way to invest in the robotics revolution, though. Indeed, while Tesla may be the biggest and best-known name in the nascent business, veteran investors know that sometimes the best investment opportunities are often less obvious players.

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