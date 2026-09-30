Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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30.09.2026 20:43:00
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy That Aren't Tesla
You're almost certainly aware that Elon Musk's Tesla is developing autonomous AI humanoid robots called Optimus. In fact, Musk contends the company will begin commercializing them en masse before the end of next year.
Given his belief that these robots could be "the biggest product ever of any kind," all eyes are understandably now on Tesla. Expectations are that the electric vehicle maker could deliver big things on this new front, which Morgan Stanley suggests could be worth $5 trillion by 2050.
The iconic company isn't the only way to invest in the robotics revolution, though. Indeed, while Tesla may be the biggest and best-known name in the nascent business, veteran investors know that sometimes the best investment opportunities are often less obvious players.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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30.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|Elon Musk klärt auf: Dafür steht das Tesla-Logo wirklich (finanzen.at)
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29.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Tesla von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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28.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie verliert: Gehaltserhöhung von bis zu fünf Prozent für Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
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23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|318,30
|1,68%
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