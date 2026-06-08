Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.06.2026 23:05:00

3 Space Stocks That Could Double When SpaceX Starts Trading

SpaceX will begin trading this week in what could become the largest IPO in history.But history suggests the biggest winners from a major IPO aren't always just the company going public.Consider Nvidia, for instance, which became the face of the AI boom, but also spawned highly successful secondary beneficiaries of AI infrastructure spending, such as Vertiv, Arista Networks, and Super Micro.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten