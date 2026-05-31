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31.05.2026 13:07:00
3 Things I Learned from the SpaceX IPO Prospectus Last Week
In just a couple of weeks, SpaceX will IPO.For investors, this is a watershed event. First and foremost, its estimated market capitalization of $1.75 trillion will make SpaceX the biggest IPO in history. Such an event "feels" like it's inaugurating a new era in investing -- the era of investing in space -- and we're seeing space stocks of all sorts leaping higher as the excitement mounts.At the same time, the SpaceX IPO will test valuations in the space sector, give investors clear insight into how the biggest company in space is performing, and potentially yield insight into how the rest of the sector might evolve as smaller space stocks "grow up" to SpaceX-size.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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