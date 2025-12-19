Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

19.12.2025 21:40:00
3 Things to Know About Amazon Stock Before You Buy
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the world's largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company, has been an outstanding growth stock for long-term investors. Over the past decade, its stock has rallied nearly 590%, outperforming the S&P 500's advance of about 240%.From 2014 to 2024, Amazon's revenue grew at a CAGR of 22% -- even as the pandemic, inflation, high interest rates, and other macro headwinds rattled the global economy. From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue and earnings per share (EPS) to grow at a CAGR of 11% and 20%, respectively, as its e-commerce and cloud businesses continue to expand.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
