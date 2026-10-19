3 Unstoppable Dow Stocks to Buy Before October Ends

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Visa (NYSE: V) are three members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) that continue to post solid financial results in 2026. These companies are unstoppable not because their share prices have been steady, but because each one has competitive advantages that can keep the business growing for years. Here's why they look like solid stocks to buy now.

Amazon is famous for its online store, but most of its revenue comes from cloud computing, advertising, fulfillment services, subscriptions, and hardware devices like Kindle. The stock has returned about 10% so far this year, slightly ahead of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's roughly 9% gain through mid-October, as of Oct. 15, 2026. Investors have worried about the heavy capital spending needed for cloud infrastructure, which is pressuring free cash flow.

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