Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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13.09.2026 10:02:00
3 Unstoppable Dow Stocks Worth Buying Right Now
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a group of 30 stocks in various categories that represent some of the largest and most important companies in the U.S. It doesn't change frequently, but it replaced Verizon with Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) in June.
That reflects shifting economic trends. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are already Dow components, and the index's heavyweights are mostly mature industry powerhouses. However, not all of them are performing well today, and not all of them are growth machines. Nike, for example, has been struggling lately, and Procter & Gamble generally reports single-digit sales increases.
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Nachrichten zu Dow Inc
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09.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Dow-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dow von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
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02.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier Dow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Dow von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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25.08.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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20.08.26
|Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
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19.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Dow-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Dow-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
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12.08.26
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dow von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
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05.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Dow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Dow von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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27.07.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 beginnt Montagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)