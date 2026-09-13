Dow Aktie

Dow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.09.2026 10:02:00

3 Unstoppable Dow Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a group of 30 stocks in various categories that represent some of the largest and most important companies in the U.S. It doesn't change frequently, but it replaced Verizon with Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) in June.

That reflects shifting economic trends. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are already Dow components, and the index's heavyweights are mostly mature industry powerhouses. However, not all of them are performing well today, and not all of them are growth machines. Nike, for example, has been struggling lately, and Procter & Gamble generally reports single-digit sales increases.

Image source: Google.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dow Inc

mehr Nachrichten