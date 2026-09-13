3 Unstoppable Dow Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a group of 30 stocks in various categories that represent some of the largest and most important companies in the U.S. It doesn't change frequently, but it replaced Verizon with Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) in June.

That reflects shifting economic trends. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are already Dow components, and the index's heavyweights are mostly mature industry powerhouses. However, not all of them are performing well today, and not all of them are growth machines. Nike, for example, has been struggling lately, and Procter & Gamble generally reports single-digit sales increases.

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