Verizon Aktie

Verizon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 868402 / ISIN: US92343V1044

26.10.2025 15:02:00

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now -- Including Chevron and Verizon

It's a great time to be thinking about investing in some dividend-paying stocks. That's because many see our current economy as rather uncertain these days, with tariffs coming and going and the threat of high inflation looming. On top of that, with the S&P 500 index recently up more than 16% over the past year, it's not crazy to think that the stock market might take a breather in the coming months or year.In such a scenario, healthy and growing dividend payers should be desirable, as they'll likely keep rewarding their shareholders with regular payouts -- no matter what the economy is doing. Here are some to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
