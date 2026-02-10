Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
10.02.2026 12:45:00
4 Things Every Alphabet Investor Needs to Know
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a stock most investors are at least somewhat familiar with. And given its performance of late, many investors are wondering if it's a stock worth investing in (or investing more in). Let's look at four things every investor needs to know about the Alphabet and its stock.Image source: Getty Images.While Alphabet's cloud computing and other businesses have been gaining more attention, search is still its bread and butter. The company holds a dominant position in search, with about a 90% global market share.
