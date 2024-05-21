Adobe Adds Generative Remove AI Features To Lightroom

(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) on Tuesday announced its latest enhancements to the app including Generative Remove, Lens Blur, and a revamped "mobile editing experience."

Generative Remove represents Lightroom's most effective tool for object removal, enabling users to eliminate unwanted elements from photos non-destructively with a single click. This is achieved by replacing the removed area with pixel-perfect generations, resulting in high-quality, realistic, and striking outcomes.

Alongside Generative Remove, another AI-powered tool introduced is Lens Blur for Lightroom, enabling users to create aesthetic blur effects with a single click and add a sense of depth to their photos.

During the early access phase of Generative Remove, Adobe is actively seeking feedback from the photography community to enhance the model and expand the capabilities of Generative AI within the Lightroom ecosystem.

The company stated that Generative Remove is powered by the Firefly Image 1 Model and is now accessible as an early access feature throughout the Lightroom ecosystem on mobile, desktop, iPad, web, and Classic. Furthermore, Lens Blur is now widely accessible with brand-new preset capabilities across the Lightroom ecosystem on mobile, desktop, iPad, web, and Classic.