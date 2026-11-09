Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
09.11.2026 15:40:23
Adobe, Disney Team Up To Advance Creative Innovation
(RTTNews) - Monday, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) announced a multi-year strategic partnership with The Walt Disney Company (DIS) to advance creativity, innovation and the art of storytelling through new technologies and experiences.
Under this partnership, Adobe technology will support concept exploration in Disney's innovation labs as well as parks and cruise development pipelines, using custom AI models and tools to help teams develop ideas more quickly, while protecting creators and their works.
"Adobe and The Walt Disney Company have had a decades-long collaboration, where Adobe's creativity, productivity and customer experience orchestration tools have supported everything from Disney's content creation pipelines and workflows to personalized marketing campaigns and digital experiences that come to life in the parks," said Hannah Elsakr, vice president, GenAI New Business Ventures, Adobe.
ADBE was trading at $237.86, down 0.60 percent on the Nasdaq, and DIS was trading at $118.24, up 1.29 percent on the NYSE.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney
|
02.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Walt Disney-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Walt Disney verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.26
|Channel 4’s tie-up with Disney goes back to its disruptive roots (Financial Times)
|
28.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So performt der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start stärker (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.26
|Channel 4 strikes streaming deal with Disney (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Walt Disney
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|105,22
|0,48%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX legen zu -- US-Börsen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht zum Wochenstart an, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls steigt. Die US-Börsen legen kräftig zu. Die Börsen in Asien legten am Montag mehrheitlich zu.