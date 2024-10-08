Adobe Introduces Content Authenticity App For Creators

(RTTNews) - In a move to ensure creators receive proper credit, Adobe (ADBE) has launched a new free Content Authenticity app to enhance trustworthiness of digital content.

The key features of the new app involve customized content credential options, the ability for the author to specify if they do not want their work used for AI training, and the display of content credentials to ensure transparency.

Additionally, the technology company has ensured durable content credentials by combining digital fingerprinting, invisible watermarking and cryptographically signed metadata, making credentials "intact and verifiable across the digital ecosystem".

"By offering creators a simple, free and easy way to attach Content Credentials to what they create, we are helping them preserve the integrity of their work, while enabling a new era of transparency and trust online," Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Design & Emerging Products at Adobe, said.

"The Adobe Content Authenticity web app will not only benefit creators but also help consumers navigate the digital ecosystem with greater clarity."

Adobe collaborated with creators by incorporating their feedback at every stage of the app's development. The public beta version of the app will be available in the first quarter of 2025.