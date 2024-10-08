|
08.10.2024 21:40:51
Adobe Introduces Content Authenticity App For Creators
(RTTNews) - In a move to ensure creators receive proper credit, Adobe (ADBE) has launched a new free Content Authenticity app to enhance trustworthiness of digital content.
The key features of the new app involve customized content credential options, the ability for the author to specify if they do not want their work used for AI training, and the display of content credentials to ensure transparency.
Additionally, the technology company has ensured durable content credentials by combining digital fingerprinting, invisible watermarking and cryptographically signed metadata, making credentials "intact and verifiable across the digital ecosystem".
"By offering creators a simple, free and easy way to attach Content Credentials to what they create, we are helping them preserve the integrity of their work, while enabling a new era of transparency and trust online," Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Design & Emerging Products at Adobe, said.
"The Adobe Content Authenticity web app will not only benefit creators but also help consumers navigate the digital ecosystem with greater clarity."
Adobe collaborated with creators by incorporating their feedback at every stage of the app's development. The public beta version of the app will be available in the first quarter of 2025.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.10.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Montagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Adobe von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Adobe-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Adobe-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Adobe-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Adobe Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|461,40
|2,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: Leichtes Minus an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Der deutsche Markt bewegte sich nach unten. In den USA setzen sich die Verkäufer durch. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominierten die Bullen.