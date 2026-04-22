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22.04.2026 07:53:00

Adobe vs. Intuit: Which Beaten-Down Software Stock Is a Better Buy?

Year to date, many once-beloved software stocks have taken a beating as the market reassesses valuations and new risks introduced by artificial intelligence (AI). And two of the most dominant software providers in the market -- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) -- have not been immune to the pressure. Both companies boast sprawling ecosystems and "sticky" services, but their stocks have seen sharp pullbacks in 2026.Both of these stocks' declines may be overdone. After all, both companies continue to deliver strong results -- and they're even finding ways to benefit from AI. But which of these two market leaders is the better buy today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Adobe Inc. 217,25 3,30% Adobe Inc.
Intuit Inc. 347,45 0,94% Intuit Inc.

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