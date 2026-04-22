Adobe Aktie
WKN: 871981 / ISIN: US00724F1012
|
22.04.2026 07:53:00
Adobe vs. Intuit: Which Beaten-Down Software Stock Is a Better Buy?
Year to date, many once-beloved software stocks have taken a beating as the market reassesses valuations and new risks introduced by artificial intelligence (AI). And two of the most dominant software providers in the market -- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) -- have not been immune to the pressure. Both companies boast sprawling ecosystems and "sticky" services, but their stocks have seen sharp pullbacks in 2026.Both of these stocks' declines may be overdone. After all, both companies continue to deliver strong results -- and they're even finding ways to benefit from AI. But which of these two market leaders is the better buy today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.
|
17.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende stärker (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|Zuversicht in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Adobe von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite beginnt Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Adobe Inc.
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.25
|Adobe Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Adobe Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.03.26
|Adobe Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adobe Inc.
|217,25
|3,30%
|Intuit Inc.
|347,45
|0,94%