Align Technology Aktie
WKN: 590375 / ISIN: US0162551016
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29.04.2026 23:32:50
Align Technology Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $112.77 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $93.23 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184.59 million or $2.58 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $1.040 billion from $979.26 million last year.
Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $112.77 Mln. vs. $93.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.040 Bln vs. $979.26 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.040 B To $ 1.060 B Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 %
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