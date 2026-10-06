Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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06.10.2026 17:00:00

Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which AI Stock Will Make You Richer?

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) each have a dominant position in the technology sector and global economy. Combined, they're planning $338 billion in capital expenditures (at the midpoint) in 2026 to bolster their already strong competitive standings in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

Which of these two AI stocks will make you richer?

Image source: The Motley Fool.

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