Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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19.10.2026 05:00:02

Amazon.com vs. Walmart: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Is the digital cloud giant or the global retail king a better fit for your portfolio? Deciding between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) requires weighing high-growth tech against steady brick-and-mortar stability.

Amazon leads in e-commerce and cloud computing, while Walmart dominates the physical retail landscape with its massive grocery presence. Both companies are now blurring these lines, competing fiercely in online delivery and advertising. Understanding their different financial profiles is essential for deciding which path suits your investment goals in 2026.

Amazon operates a diverse business ecosystem, including online stores, third-party seller services, and an advertising platform. Its powerful Amazon Web Services segment provides cloud infrastructure and machine learning capabilities to enterprises, while the company also manages a $309.5 million class action settlement involving customer refunds. Navigating these complexities is central to managing a global workforce of 1.5 million employees among retail stocks.

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