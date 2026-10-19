Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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19.10.2026 05:00:02
Amazon.com vs. Walmart: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Is the digital cloud giant or the global retail king a better fit for your portfolio? Deciding between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) requires weighing high-growth tech against steady brick-and-mortar stability.
Amazon leads in e-commerce and cloud computing, while Walmart dominates the physical retail landscape with its massive grocery presence. Both companies are now blurring these lines, competing fiercely in online delivery and advertising. Understanding their different financial profiles is essential for deciding which path suits your investment goals in 2026.
Amazon operates a diverse business ecosystem, including online stores, third-party seller services, and an advertising platform. Its powerful Amazon Web Services segment provides cloud infrastructure and machine learning capabilities to enterprises, while the company also manages a $309.5 million class action settlement involving customer refunds. Navigating these complexities is central to managing a global workforce of 1.5 million employees among retail stocks.
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Nachrichten zu Walmart
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15.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones beginnt Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächer (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmart
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|105,56
|0,40%
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