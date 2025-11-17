Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 12:00:00

Amazon Just Issued a Massive Warning to the Quantum Computing Industry

Quantum computing is supposed to be the next big tech trend after the artificial intelligence (AI) race is over. However, that technology is still unproven, although competitors are diligently working toward a commercially viable product. Big tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are also competing in this industry, and Amazon actually has its own quantum computing chip, which it calls Ocelot. However, Amazon wasn't going all-in on that investment; it actually owned shares of one of quantum computing's most impressive upstarts: IonQ (NYSE: IONQ).At the end of Q2, Amazon owned 854,207 shares of IonQ. However, as of Q3, it no longer owns any shares. This means that Amazon dumped all of its investment in IonQ during Q2, which would be a huge warning flag.So, should investors follow suit? Or is there something else going on here?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten