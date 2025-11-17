Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
17.11.2025 12:00:00
Amazon Just Issued a Massive Warning to the Quantum Computing Industry
Quantum computing is supposed to be the next big tech trend after the artificial intelligence (AI) race is over. However, that technology is still unproven, although competitors are diligently working toward a commercially viable product. Big tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are also competing in this industry, and Amazon actually has its own quantum computing chip, which it calls Ocelot. However, Amazon wasn't going all-in on that investment; it actually owned shares of one of quantum computing's most impressive upstarts: IonQ (NYSE: IONQ).At the end of Q2, Amazon owned 854,207 shares of IonQ. However, as of Q3, it no longer owns any shares. This means that Amazon dumped all of its investment in IonQ during Q2, which would be a huge warning flag.So, should investors follow suit? Or is there something else going on here?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
