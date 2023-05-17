|
17.05.2023 21:53:00
American Express Chairman and CEO Stephen J. Squeri to Participate in Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri will participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. Eastern. Mr. Squeri will participate in a fireside chat relating to the Company’s business strategy and financial performance.
A live audio webcast of the discussion will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.
The above-referenced discussion may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005723/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu American Express Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Express Co.
|136,30
|-0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Schuldenstreit bleibt Thema: ATX schließt stärker -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch fester. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen notierten am Mittwoch deutlich fester. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.