26.01.2024 13:05:56
American Express Co. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.93 billion, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $15.80 billion from $14.18 billion last year.
American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.93 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.62 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.64 -Revenue (Q4): $15.80 Bln vs. $14.18 Bln last year.
