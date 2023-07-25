|
25.07.2023 20:35:00
American Express Declares Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock
The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $9,072.22 per share (which is equivalent to $9.07222 per related Depositary Share).
The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2023.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725154108/en/
