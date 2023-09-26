American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, payable on November 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 6, 2023.

