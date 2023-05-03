American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend And Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, payable on August 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 7, 2023.

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $9,072.22 per share (which is equivalent to $9.07222 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2023.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

