American Express Elects Deborah P. Majoras to its Board of Directors

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced that Deborah Platt Majoras has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective December 7, 2022. Ms. Majoras served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Procter & Gamble Co. for 12 years until her retirement earlier this year and was previously Chair of the Federal Trade Commission from 2004 until 2008.

"Debbie brings decades of legal, regulatory, and public policy experience to our Board,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Express. "During her illustrious career, she has counseled global organizations on how to effectively navigate complex operating environments and made lasting impact through her advocacy and implementation of robust consumer protection policies while in government. Her extensive insights and experience will be a significant asset to our Board.”

Ms. Majoras joined P&G in 2008 and was named Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary in 2010. She led a global department responsible for the company’s legal, government relations, brand protection and corporate governance functions. She and her team successfully protected P&G’s intellectual property, advised the business on mergers and acquisitions, and helped guide the company as it entered new markets and geographies.

Prior to P&G, Ms. Majoras spent several years working in government. In 2004, she was appointed Chair of the FTC by President George W. Bush. During her tenure, she focused the agency on ensuring data security and protecting consumers from emerging forms of fraud, including identity theft, spyware, and deceptive spam. Previously, she was Deputy Assistant Attorney General and later Principal Deputy of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division from 2001 to 2003, overseeing matters involving software, financial networks, defense, health care, media and entertainment, banking, and other industries.

Earlier in her career, she was an associate and partner at the law firm Jones Day, advising clients on civil and criminal antitrust matters, and was a member of the firm’s technology issues practice.

Ms. Majoras is a Director on the Board of Valero Energy Corporation. She also is a member of the Executive Committee of the United States Golf Association and serves on the boards of The Christ Hospital Health Network, the Cincinnati Legal Aid Society, and Westminster College, where she received an undergraduate degree.

She received a law degree from the University of Virginia.

