American Express To Acquire Hypercard To Boost AI Expertise

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Hypercard, an AI-powered expense management platform, adding to its AI expertise and capabilities across its commercial services business.

Hypercard's team of AI experts will help American Express continue to build agentic tools and AI-powered solutions that help businesses automate processes and simplify operations.

Founded in 2022, Hypercard has focused on transforming expense management from a manual process into more autonomous workflows. It develops native AI agents that auto-categorize and file expenses, check them against budget and policy, and send reminders that submissions are due.

In 2024, American Express and Hyper partnered to launch the Hypercard Rewards American Express card with embedded AI-powered expense agents using the Agile Partner Platform.

The acquisition is expected to close within the second quarter of 2026, subject to closing conditions.