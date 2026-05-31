Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.05.2026 14:08:00

Are Micron and Sandisk Stocks in a Bubble?

Two of the most impressive stocks over the past year have been Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). Micron's stock has risen an outstanding 860%, and any investor would be thrilled with a return like that. However, after comparing it to Sandisk's meteoric rise, it looks a bit lacking. Sandisk's stock has risen a jaw-dropping 4,160% over the past year. So, if you had the foresight to invest $10,000 into Sandisk's stock a year ago, that sum is now worth about $425,000. However, with all of that rise, the word "bubble" is starting to be thrown around more often. This is only natural, as most companies that rise that far that fast are caught up in a bubble. However, after examining a few key parts of each business, I don't think that's the case here. In fact, these two could go even higher over the next few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.

mehr Nachrichten