ASML Aktie
WKN DE: A1J85V / ISIN: USN070592100
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16.05.2026 19:49:40
ASML, Tata Electronics Partner To Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing Ecosystem In India
(RTTNews) - Tata Electronics and ASML (ASML)announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen India's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Under partnership, ASML will support the establishment of Tata Electronics' 300 mm fab in Dholera, Gujarat. The partnership strengthens India-Netherlands collaboration in critical technologies
The partnership combines ASML's lithography expertise with Tata Electronics' manufacturing vision, supporting technology development, supply chain resilience, and local talent cultivation.
With a planned total investment of US$11 billion, the facility will manufacture semiconductors for a variety of applications across automotive, mobile devices, AI applications to serve customers globally.
The two companies also plan to cooperate in developing domestic talent, supply chain, and research initiatives to support the long-term success of Tata Electronics' Dholera fab.
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