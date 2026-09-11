Astera Labs Aktie

Astera Labs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A404AF / ISIN: US04626A1034

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11.09.2026 20:30:01

Astera Labs vs. Applied Materials: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

High-performance computing is currently undergoing a massive generational shift. Deciding between Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ:ALAB) and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) means choosing between a fast-growing connectivity specialist and an established titan of manufacturing equipment.

Astera Labs focuses on the internal plumbing of data centers, providing chips that move data between processors. Applied Materials builds the actual machines that make those chips possible. While both benefit from artificial intelligence, they occupy very different rungs on the technology ladder.

Astera Labs sells high-speed connectivity hardware and software designed for AI-heavy data centers. Its primary products include PCIe and Ethernet solutions that help hyperscale cloud providers manage massive data workloads. In its latest annual report, filed for the period ending December 31, 2025, the company noted that one end customer represented more than 70% of its revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Applied Co Ltd 4 670,00 0,65% Applied Co Ltd
Applied Materials Inc. 397,30 1,18% Applied Materials Inc.
Astera Labs Inc Registered Shs 250,00 2,04% Astera Labs Inc Registered Shs

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