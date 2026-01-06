Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
06.01.2026 16:59:28
AUMOVIO, AWS Partner To Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Development
(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services (AMZN) announced on Tuesday has teamed up with AUMOVIO to boost the development of safer and smarter self-driving cars, choosing AWS as its go-to cloud provider for autonomous driving projects.
This partnership will weave in advanced AI technology into AUMOVIO's processes for developing and testing, which is expected to cut down the time it takes to roll out self-driving systems.
Initially, these solutions will help support Aurora's rollout of driverless trucks in the U.S. By combining AUMOVIO's know-how in automotive with AWS's cloud and AI capabilities, both companies are looking to enhance safety validation, speed up innovation, and create scalable options for autonomous transport in the industry.
AMZN is currently trading at $235.85, up $2.79 or 1.20 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
06.01.26
|Amazon accused of listing products from independent shops without permission (Financial Times)
|
06.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Dienstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
02.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.01.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: nachmittags Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)