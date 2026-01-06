Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

06.01.2026 16:59:28

AUMOVIO, AWS Partner To Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Development

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services (AMZN) announced on Tuesday has teamed up with AUMOVIO to boost the development of safer and smarter self-driving cars, choosing AWS as its go-to cloud provider for autonomous driving projects.

This partnership will weave in advanced AI technology into AUMOVIO's processes for developing and testing, which is expected to cut down the time it takes to roll out self-driving systems.

Initially, these solutions will help support Aurora's rollout of driverless trucks in the U.S. By combining AUMOVIO's know-how in automotive with AWS's cloud and AI capabilities, both companies are looking to enhance safety validation, speed up innovation, and create scalable options for autonomous transport in the industry.

AMZN is currently trading at $235.85, up $2.79 or 1.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

