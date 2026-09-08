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08.09.2026 08:00:00

AXA and Publicis Sapient collaborate to deploy Global AI Hub at scale

AXA announces today a strategic partnership with Publicis Sapient to accelerate the next phase of its AI transformation. The agreement focuses on further developing “Global AI Hub” to scale AI agents safely, securely and responsibly at speed across its operations. By providing shared, global and standardised foundations for AI agents, the Hub is designed to reduce time-to-market and costs while enabling AXA entities to focus on creating business value rather than independently developing common AI infrastructure. 

The collaboration combines AXA’s unique insurance, artificial intelligence and responsible AI expertise with the specialist AI talent and engineering solutions of Publicis Sapient, a technology company that provides enterprise AI platforms and services. 

This important step accelerates the deployment of a Group-wide and vendor agnostic “Global AI Hub”, whose first platform version was delivered in July and is in use across five AXA entities. This Hub provides a secure foundation to implement, govern and operate AI capabilities. The Global Hub enables AI solutions to move efficiently from concept to production, supports technology independence, and embeds governance, FinOps, SafetyOps, security, compliance and human oversight throughout the AI lifecycle. It also enhances the ability to allocate and orchestrate specific capabilities and LLMs across use cases in a strategic and cost-effective manner. 

AXA entities in Germany, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and AXA XL are developing use cases spanning areas such as motor claims automation, customer email processing and enterprise knowledge management. 

The “Global AI Hub” represents another important milestone in the Group’s ambition to industrialize AI. As enterprise AI capabilities continue to expand, AXA intends to continuously strengthen its AI-driven features and promote responsible AI practices, while ensuring human oversight on all business-critical decision-making. 

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