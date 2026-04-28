Boeing Aktie

Boeing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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28.04.2026 17:50:00

BA: Is Boeing Stock Still Investable?

Most investors are likely aware of the giant aviation manufacturer Boeing (NYSE: BA). It's a blue chip stock. On its website, Boeing proclaims: "Committed to safety first" and "Safety is foundational to all that we do at Boeing."Those are great directives for any business, but are they enough to sway an investor looking at the stock? And given some headlines regarding the company's planes' safety and quality over the past several years, are they believable? Is Boeing a company still worth investing in?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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