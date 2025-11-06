Becton, Dickinson Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.75 to $15.05 per share on revenue growth in the low single-digit plus, with constant currency revenue growth in the low single-digit.

On average, 14 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $14.89 per share on revenue growth of 4.33 percent to $22.79 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a 1 percent higher quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on December 31, 2025 to holders of record on December 8, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com