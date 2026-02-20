Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
20.02.2026 20:47:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Alphabet vs. Amazon
There are a lot of great artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Despite a downturn in AI stocks in recent days, the build-out of AI clearly has a long runway that will benefit buy-and-hold investors.Two of the best and biggest hyperscalers right now are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Both companies have vaunted cloud computing divisions that are rapidly growing as companies look to develop, train, and run AI programs in cloud environments.But which of these two massively successful companies is the better buy? Let's look at both and choose the winner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
