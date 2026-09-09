Applied Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001
|
09.09.2026 22:14:19
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Applied Digital vs. Super Micro Computer
As the demand for artificial intelligence computing power accelerates, investors are comparing the digital infrastructure of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) against the specialized hardware offerings of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). Which stock is the better buy?
Applied Digital focuses on building and operating the large-scale data centers required for advanced computing workloads, while Super Micro Computer designs the high-end server racks that power them. Both companies are central to the AI revolution but face distinct operational and financial hurdles as the industry matures.
Applied Digital builds and operates high-performance computing data centers that provide the physical foundation for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. The company primarily generates revenue through long-term hosting leases with major customers such as CoreWeave and other investment-grade hyperscalers. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a significant portion of future growth relies on a handful of key relationships. To meet rising demand, the company is expanding its capacity through massive projects like Polaris Forge and Delta Forge in North America.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Super Micro Computer Inc
Analysen zu Super Micro Computer Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Applied Co Ltd
|4 640,00
|0,22%
|Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs
|22,24
|-4,63%
|Super Micro Computer Inc
|32,36
|-3,63%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.