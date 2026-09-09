Applied Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001

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09.09.2026 22:14:19

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Applied Digital vs. Super Micro Computer

As the demand for artificial intelligence computing power accelerates, investors are comparing the digital infrastructure of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) against the specialized hardware offerings of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). Which stock is the better buy?

Applied Digital focuses on building and operating the large-scale data centers required for advanced computing workloads, while Super Micro Computer designs the high-end server racks that power them. Both companies are central to the AI revolution but face distinct operational and financial hurdles as the industry matures.

Applied Digital builds and operates high-performance computing data centers that provide the physical foundation for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. The company primarily generates revenue through long-term hosting leases with major customers such as CoreWeave and other investment-grade hyperscalers. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a significant portion of future growth relies on a handful of key relationships. To meet rising demand, the company is expanding its capacity through massive projects like Polaris Forge and Delta Forge in North America.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Applied Co Ltd 4 640,00 0,22% Applied Co Ltd
Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs 22,24 -4,63% Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs
Super Micro Computer Inc 32,36 -3,63% Super Micro Computer Inc

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