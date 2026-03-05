NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

05.03.2026 02:05:00

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Nvidia vs. AMD

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the hands-down leader in artificial intelligence (AI) processors, but rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has struck some high-profile deals lately that have piqued investor interest.With Nvidia predicting annual AI infrastructure spending of up to $4 trillion by 2030, investors may be wondering which company will grab the biggest piece of the pie over the coming years.While AMD's shares have nearly doubled over the past 12 months, compared to Nvidia's 54% gains, there are a couple of reasons why Nvidia remains the better long-term AI stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
