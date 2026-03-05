NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
05.03.2026 02:05:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Nvidia vs. AMD
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the hands-down leader in artificial intelligence (AI) processors, but rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has struck some high-profile deals lately that have piqued investor interest.With Nvidia predicting annual AI infrastructure spending of up to $4 trillion by 2030, investors may be wondering which company will grab the biggest piece of the pie over the coming years.While AMD's shares have nearly doubled over the past 12 months, compared to Nvidia's 54% gains, there are a couple of reasons why Nvidia remains the better long-term AI stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
20:04
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite fällt nachmittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Minuszeichen in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Verluste in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 startet in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)