UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
|
19.12.2025 00:19:00
Better Buy in 2026: UnitedHealth Group or Eli Lilly?
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are two of the largest and most powerful healthcare companies in the world. One is a juggernaut that provides insurance, care services, and technological solutions to millions of providers and patients. The other is a pharmaceutical behemoth, the world's most valuable healthcare stock by market cap, with a valuation of $1 trillion.However, these two stocks have gone in opposite directions in 2025. UnitedHealth Group has plummeted nearly 35% since January, a slide that began with the slaying of its insurance CEO last December. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly has soared almost 35%, as a favored competitor in the red-hot market for anti-obesity drugs. But which healthcare giant is the better buy heading into the New Year? Here is the stock to own, and why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
