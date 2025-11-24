Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
24.11.2025 02:32:00
Billionaire David Tepper Dumped Appaloosa's Stake in Oracle and Is Piling Into a Sector That Wall Street Thinks Will Outperform
Billionaire David Tepper's track record in the stock market is nothing short of remarkable. According to CNBC, the current owner of the Carolina Panthers pro football team launched his hedge fund Appaloosa Management in 1993 and generated annual returns of at least 25% for decades. Today, Tepper still runs Appaloosa, but it is now a family office, where he manages his own wealth.The market is always curious about what Tepper and his fund are up to. In the third quarter, Appaloosa dumped its stake in Oracle and loaded up on a sector that Wall Street expects to outperform over the next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Anleger greifen am Freitagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25