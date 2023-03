BioNTech Announces New ADS Repurchase Program

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"

MAINZ, Germany, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a new share repurchase program (the “Program”), pursuant to which the Company may purchase American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary