|
12.12.2023 14:37:15
Boeing: Avolon Plans Incremental Order To Increase 737 MAX Backlog - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) announced that Avolon plans to purchase 40 more 737-8 airplanes to expand the lessor's 737 MAX portfolio to more than 110 jets. Avolon is a global aviation finance company. The new order is subject to shareholder approval by Bohai Leasing Co, Ltd, Avolon's shareholder.
Avolon CEO Andy Cronin said: "We have now committed to 80 new, fuel-efficient 737 MAX airplanes this year. Avolon has been a long-standing supporter of the 737 MAX platform, delivering the 1000th 737 MAX produced earlier this year and the first ever 737 MAX in 2017."
Boeing said its 737-8, seating 162 to 210 passengers and with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles, is capable of operating profitably on short- and medium-haul routes. also, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions by up to 20%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.12.23
|Boeing-Aktie zieht an: Jahresziel bei 737-Maschienen kommt näher (dpa-AFX)
|
12.12.23
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.23
|ROUNDUP: Flugzeugfinanzierer Avolon bestellt 140 Jets bei Airbus und Boeing (dpa-AFX)
|
11.12.23
|NYSE-Titel Boeing-Aktie gefragt: Mögliche künftige Chefin auf neuen Posten befördert (dpa-AFX)
|
11.12.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Boeing-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Boeing von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Börse New York: Dow Jones beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.23
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)