|
16.07.2024 08:58:54
Boeing, Emirates SkyCargo Announce Order For Five Additional 777 Freighters - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Emirates SkyCargo announced an order for five additional 777 Freighters. The new purchase takes Emirates' order book to 245 Boeing widebody airplanes, including 10 777 Freighters. Emirates SkyCargo is the cargo division of Emirates.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, said: "The next phase of our strategy will include a full assessment for our future freighter fleet reviewing all aircraft options to ensure we are best equipped to respond to the evolving demands of the market and reaffirming our confidence in the role of airfreight and, more specifically, Emirates SkyCargo, in global trade."
Boeing noted that the 777 Freighter can fly further and carry more freight than any other twin-engine cargo jet. The 777 Freighter is the company's best-selling freighter airplane with more than 265 deliveries to date.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.07.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Dienstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Boeing stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Boeing-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Boeing von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)