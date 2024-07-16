Boeing, Emirates SkyCargo Announce Order For Five Additional 777 Freighters - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Emirates SkyCargo announced an order for five additional 777 Freighters. The new purchase takes Emirates' order book to 245 Boeing widebody airplanes, including 10 777 Freighters. Emirates SkyCargo is the cargo division of Emirates.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, said: "The next phase of our strategy will include a full assessment for our future freighter fleet reviewing all aircraft options to ensure we are best equipped to respond to the evolving demands of the market and reaffirming our confidence in the role of airfreight and, more specifically, Emirates SkyCargo, in global trade."

Boeing noted that the 777 Freighter can fly further and carry more freight than any other twin-engine cargo jet. The 777 Freighter is the company's best-selling freighter airplane with more than 265 deliveries to date.