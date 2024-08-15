Boeing Finalizes Order For Up To 31 737 MAX Jets With Israeli Flag Carrier EL AL Israel

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defence major Boeing Co. (BA) announced Thursday a final order for up to 31 737 MAX jets from Israeli flag carrier EL AL Israel Airlines.

In the order, EL AL chooses 737 MAX to modernize and grow its single-aisle fleet. The order supports the airline's plans to renew its fleet of Next-Generation 737 airplanes.

With the 737 MAX family, the airline is expected to achieve the best per-seat economics in its class, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort.

The 737 MAX will also reduce fuel use and emissions 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces and have a 50% smaller noise footprint.

The company noted that the 737 MAX order is EL AL's largest airplane purchase in its 76-year history.

EL AL earlier this year had purchased three additional 787-9 airplanes with options for six more, as the airline further expands its 787 Dreamliner fleet. The carrier will take delivery of a new 787-9 this year and plans to receive two more new 787-9s on lease in the coming years.

Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia. CEO EL AL Israel Airlines, said, "This is a significant milestone for EL AL, which will allow us to offer our customers the most advanced service and technology experience in the industry. The implementation of the long-term procurement plan, which began with the purchase of additional 787 Dreamliners earlier this year and culminates in the current deal, once again demonstrates our commitment to the Israeli public and the state."