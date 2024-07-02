Boeing Secures Order For Four 777 Freighters From Turkish Airlines

(RTTNews) - Aerospace company Boeing Co. (BA) and Turkish Airlines announced Tuesday an order for four 777 Freighters to further strengthen the airline's position in the global air cargo market. With this order, Turkish Airlines will operate 12 777 Freighters.

Turkish Airlines' purchase of additional 777 Freighters will help the carrier meet growing demand for freight services, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient and reliable transportation across the globe.

The new freighters will enable Turkish Airlines to optimize its cargo operations, reduce costs and deliver goods to destinations worldwide on time.

In addition to freighters, Turkish Airlines operates a fleet of Boeing airplanes that includes the 777-300ER (Extended Range), Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.

The Boeing 777 Freighter is among the world's most capable twin-engine freighter with a maximum payload capacity of 102 metric tons (112 tons) and a range of 9,200 kilometers (4,970 nautical miles).

With more than 265 deliveries, the 777 Freighter is Boeing's best-selling freighter airplane of all time.