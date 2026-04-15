Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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15.04.2026 09:20:14
Broadcom Extends Meta Partnership To Support Meta's AI Infrastructure
(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors as well as infrastructure software and social media giant Meta (META) on Tuesday announced a multi-year, multi-generation strategic partnership to support Meta's rapidly scaling artificial intelligence compute infrastructure.
Building on their existing partnership, Broadcom would deliver technology supporting Meta Training and Inference Accelerator or MTIA chips that serves as the foundational backbone for Meta's deployment of state-of-the-art AI data centers. The partnership is expected to rollout industry's first 2nm AI compute accelerator.
The initial commitment exceeds 1GW and is the first phase of a sustained, multi-gigawatt rollout. The companies plan to extend the partnership through 2029.
Over the next three years, the two companies would be collaborating on next generations of AI accelerator chips to meet Meta's escalating compute demands for next-generation AI models. The partnership, built on Broadcom's industry-leading XPU platform is to deeply co-develop and optimize Meta's AI infrastructure across multiple silicon generations.
The deployment utilizes Broadcom's advanced Ethernet technologies to enable seamless, high-bandwidth scale-up, scale-out, scale-across networking, eliminating bottlenecks throughout Meta's rapidly expanding AI compute clusters.
Financial details of the transaction have not been announced.
The companies also announced that Hock Tan, President and CEO, Broadcom would be transitioning off of Meta's Board of Directors into an advisor role.
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