FedEx Aktie
WKN: 912029 / ISIN: US31428X1063
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20.10.2026 15:20:44
Broadcom, FedEx Extend Digital Infrastructure Software Partnership
(RTTNews) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and FedEx Corp. (FDX) have extended their relationship through a consolidated agreement supporting the transportation and logistics company's digital infrastructure optimization and application modernization efforts, according to an announcement Tuesday.
Broadcom, a semiconductor and infrastructure software company, will continue providing FedEx with its infrastructure software portfolio. The offering includes VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), VMware Avi Load Balancer, and VMware Tanzu Platform to support FedEx's extensive technology operations globally.
FedEx uses VMware Cloud Foundation to maintain its private cloud infrastructure with automated, secure operations across its data center environment. VCF delivers consistent infrastructure combining cloud-era operational flexibility with security and performance controls required for mission-critical workloads. This foundation enables FedEx to continue delivering fast, reliable, and efficient global services supporting its day-to-day operations.
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Analysen zu FedEx Corp.
|05.10.26
|FedEx Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.26
|FedEx Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.26
|FedEx Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|FedEx Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.26
|FedEx Buy
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|FedEx Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.26
|FedEx Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.26
|FedEx Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|FedEx Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.26
|FedEx Buy
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|FedEx Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.26
|FedEx Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.08.26
|FedEx Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.07.26
|FedEx Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.07.26
|FedEx Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.04.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.26
|FedEx Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Broadcom
|297,85
|-0,37%
|FedEx Corp.
|265,80
|1,61%
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