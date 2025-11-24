NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
24.11.2025 09:26:00
Caterpillar Is Quietly Beating Nvidia Stock This Year. Should You Buy It?
Given Nvidia's prominence in the market's biggest megatrend -- the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution -- it's nearly unthinkable to consider that large cap stocks in other industries could be outperforming the semiconductor giant.So far this year, shares of industrials specialist Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) have gained 52% -- making it the top-performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). Moreover, Caterpillar's performance handily outpaces Nvidia's 2025 gains of roughly 40%.Let's examine what is fueling Caterpillar's rally and assess whether the stock still remains a compelling buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Freitagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25