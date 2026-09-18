Check Point's 2026 Outlook: Infinity Platform Strategy Drives Subscription Revenue Growth

When a large enterprise needs to defend its network from sophisticated 6th-generation cyber threats, it often turns to the same company it has relied on for years. Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) built its reputation on rock-solid firewall hardware and a comprehensive Infinity architecture that now spans cloud, mobile, and endpoint environments. The company trades at $133.43 per share, and the stock has faced significant pressure over the past year, down 32% as investors weigh the costs of a complex transition against established profitability.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Check Point Software Technologies an overall Superscore of 78 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

This ranks the company in the Top ~13% of all companies we score, ahead of roughly 87 out of 100. The Superscore serves as one data-driven signal worth investigating, and this article pairs the reasons the score is high with the reasons it is not higher, so you can weigh both sides before doing more work.

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