Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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23.10.2026 11:15:01
Circle vs. Strategy: Which Stock Could Benefit Most From Crypto's Next Big Boom?
The digital asset landscape has matured significantly, shifting from a niche interest into a major focus for global investors. Choosing between Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) and Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) involves two very different models.
Circle provides the technical infrastructure for digital payments through its stablecoin network. Strategy combines its long-standing software business with an aggressive treasury strategy focused on accumulating Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). Both companies are navigating a shifting regulatory environment and market volatility while attempting to define the future of finance.
Circle Internet Group operates as a global financial technology company that issues USDC (CRYPTO:USDC) and EURC (CRYPTO:EURC). These are digital currencies designed to maintain a stable value relative to the dollar and the euro. The company provides tools for payments and commerce to businesses and developers in over 185 countries, facilitating transactions for consumer wallets and digital asset exchanges. Circle recently partnered with SAP (NYSE:SAP) to integrate these stablecoin payments into enterprise software and has a multi-year commercial agreement with Binance to expand its global distribution among financial stocks.
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Analysen zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
|130,40
|0,23%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.