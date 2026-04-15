Cisco Aktie
WKN: 878841 / ISIN: US17275R1023
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15.04.2026 17:45:00
Cisco vs. IBM: Which Dividend Tech Stock Is the Better Buy?
Not every tech stock is a volatile, growth-fueled investment that is likely to exhibit dramatic price swings. Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are long-standing dividend payers that offer high yields and long-term growth prospects.Both stocks have betas under 1, which means they are less volatile than the S&P 500. That makes them particularly worth considering for retirement portfolios. Less drama and solid cash flow are great strengths, but if you can only add one of them to your holdings now, here's what you should consider before making your choice.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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