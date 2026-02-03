Clorox Aktie

Clorox für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856678 / ISIN: US1890541097

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 22:35:34

Clorox Co. Reveals Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $157 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $1.673 billion from $1.686 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $157 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.673 Bln vs. $1.686 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.95 To $ 6.30

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Clorox

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Clorox

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Clorox 99,50 -0,50% Clorox

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährun