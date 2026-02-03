Clorox Aktie
WKN: 856678 / ISIN: US1890541097
|
03.02.2026 22:35:34
Clorox Co. Reveals Drop In Q2 Income
(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $157 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $1.673 billion from $1.686 billion last year.
Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $157 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.673 Bln vs. $1.686 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.95 To $ 6.30
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clorox
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Clorox von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Ausblick: Clorox zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Clorox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Clorox-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Clorox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Clorox-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Clorox stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Clorox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Clorox-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Clorox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Clorox von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
31.12.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 verliert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Clorox
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Clorox
|99,50
|-0,50%