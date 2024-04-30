|
30.04.2024 13:17:07
Coca-Cola Backs FY24 Comparable EPS View, Lifts Organic Revenue Growth Forecast - Update
(RTTNews) - Beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO), while reporting higher first-quarter results, on Tuesday maintained its outlook for fiscal 2024 comparable earnings growth forecast, but lifted organic revenue growth view.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Coca-Cola shares were losing around 0.7 percent to trade at $61.62.
For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect comparable earnings per share growth of 4 percent to 5 percent from last year's $2.69.
Coca-Cola now expects to deliver comparable currency neutral earnings per share growth of 11 percent to 13 percent. The previous outlook was growth in a range of 8 to 10 percent.
Further, the company now projects organic revenue growth of 8 percent to 9 percent, which consists of operating performance at the high end of the company's long-term growth model and the anticipated pricing impact of a number of markets experiencing intense inflation.
Previously, the firm projected organic revenue growth of 6 to 7 percent, with a 2 to 3 percent currency headwind and 4 to 5 percent headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.
In its first quarter, Coca-Cola's earnings increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $3.18 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $3.11 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $3.12 billion or $0.72 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9 percent to $11.30 billion from $10.98 billion last year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.24
|Coca-Cola and Pepsi face investors’ bubbling health concerns (Financial Times)
|
01.05.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Coca-Cola auf 68 Dollar - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt am Dienstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Coca-Cola-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Coca-Cola schneidet besser ab als erwartet - Umsatzprognose erhöht (dpa-AFX)
|
30.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Coca-Cola-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones startet in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Ausblick: Coca-Cola mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|01.05.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|57,84
|0,29%