+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 16:29:57

Coca-Cola To Appeal Against Tax Court's Decision On Dispute With Internal Revenue Service

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO), Friday announced its plans to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, following the latest ruling in the ongoing case between the company and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. The U.S. Tax Court's decision would have a total anticipated liability of $6 billion.

The dispute began when IRS sought approximately $3.3 billion of additional federal tax income tax from Coca-Cola for the years 2007 to 2009, intending to reallocate over $9 billion of income to the U.S. parent company.

The Atlanta-based company said it believes that the IRS and the Tax Court misinterpreted and misapplied the applicable regulations involved in the case. As part of the appellate process, it will pay the agreed-upon liability and interest to the IRS.

Currently, Coca-Cola's stock is moving up 1.02 percent, to $68.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen

02.08.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.24 Coca-Cola Halten DZ BANK
24.07.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.24 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.07.24 Coca-Cola Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coca-Cola Co. 62,70 -0,56% Coca-Cola Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen