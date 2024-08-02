|
02.08.2024 16:29:57
Coca-Cola To Appeal Against Tax Court's Decision On Dispute With Internal Revenue Service
(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO), Friday announced its plans to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, following the latest ruling in the ongoing case between the company and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. The U.S. Tax Court's decision would have a total anticipated liability of $6 billion.
The dispute began when IRS sought approximately $3.3 billion of additional federal tax income tax from Coca-Cola for the years 2007 to 2009, intending to reallocate over $9 billion of income to the U.S. parent company.
The Atlanta-based company said it believes that the IRS and the Tax Court misinterpreted and misapplied the applicable regulations involved in the case. As part of the appellate process, it will pay the agreed-upon liability and interest to the IRS.
Currently, Coca-Cola's stock is moving up 1.02 percent, to $68.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Coca-Cola-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|02.08.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|23.07.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.05.24
|Coca-Cola Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Coca-Cola Halten
|DZ BANK
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|62,70
|-0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.