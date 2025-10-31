Colgate-Palmolive Aktie
WKN: 850667 / ISIN: US1941621039
|
31.10.2025 12:13:42
Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $735 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $737 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $5.131 billion from $5.033 billion last year.
Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $735 Mln. vs. $737 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $5.131 Bln vs. $5.033 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Colgate-Palmolive Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|Ausblick: Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Colgate-Palmolive von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert Colgate-Palmolive-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Colgate-Palmolive von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.25