WKN: 850667 / ISIN: US1941621039

31.10.2025 12:13:42

Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $735 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $737 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $5.131 billion from $5.033 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $735 Mln. vs. $737 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $5.131 Bln vs. $5.033 Bln last year.

